Ronald V Wilmot


1950 - 2019
Ronald V Wilmot Obituary
Ronald V. Wilmot, 68, of Tucumcari, NM passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Dr. Dan C Trigg Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Quay County Fairgrounds, 2000 Camino De Coronado Road, Tucumcari, NM, with Pastor Amy Pospichal officiating. Cremation has taken place and private burial will be held at a later date.
Ronald was born December 10, 1950 to Glenn and Betty Lorraine Wilmot, in Galesburg, IL. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Tucumcari. Ronald enjoyed wood working, painting, drawing, and doing arts and crafts. He was a Chicago Bears, Detroit Redwing, Chicago Cubs, and Chicago Bulls fan.
Survivors include: his three sons; Eric Wilmot of Tucumcari, NM, Douglas Glenn Wilmot of Chicago, IL, and Robert Christopher Lamont Wilmont of Clovis, NM, his last wife; Christine Lopez of Clovis, NM, and granddaughter; Layla Elizabeth Wilmont. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Betty Wilmont.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, muffleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
