Rose Ann Mendez age 57, lifetime Tucumcari, NM resident passed away on Tuesday May 19, 2020, following an
extended illness.
Rose was born August 31, 1962, in Tucumcari NM. She was a member of the St. Anne's Catholic Church and of the B P O Elks Lodge 1172 of Tucumcari. She had worked for the United States Postal Service in Tucumcari for a number of years.
Surviving her is her husband, Michael Mendez of the home in Tucumcari; her children, Tessa Blea & Frank and Esai Mendez all of Tucumcari along with her grandchildren, Frankie and Dominique Blea; her mother, Gloria Lopez of Tucumcari; her sister, Mary (Pancha) Lopez Franken & Mark of Portales NM; sisters and brother in laws, Peter Mendez & Marie, Pancho Mendez & Sue, Theresa Lucero & Pat, Susie Arellano & Rudy and Martin Mendez & Tammie; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother, Daniel Lopez.
Private services for the family only, by invitation only will be conducted at the St. Anne's Catholic Church with time and date to be announced later.
Pall bearers will be Frank Blea, Leland Cook, Esai Mendez, Frankie Blea, Shawn Franken and Mark Franken.
Interment will be in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in the Quay County Sun on May 27, 2020