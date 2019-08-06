|
|
Royce W. Liles know by many as "R W" passed away on Monday, August 5 2019, in Tucumcari NM.
R.W. was born August 15, 1940, in Amarillo Texas. He was a member of the First Baptist Church. He worked in San Jon at Service Stations and at the Tucumcari L P Gas company.
Surviving him is his sister, Ovilla Hedgecock of Amarillo Texas along with numerous nieces and
nephews including Jimmy Liles of Logan NM. He was preceded in death by his brother, Raymond
Liles just recently.
Services celebrating his life will be Friday morning August 9, 2019 in the First Baptist Church of San Jon New Mexico with Pastor Jessie Liles officiating. Beginning at 10:00 AM with Burial to follow at the San Jon Cemetery at San Jon New Mexico
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Aug. 7, 2019