Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
1701 S 4th St
Tucumcari, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby (Robinson) Wood


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby (Robinson) Wood Obituary
Ruby Wood age 85, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Retirement Ranch,  in Clovis. Memorial services will beheld, at 10:00AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019. at First Christian Church, 1701 S 4th St, Tucumcari, NM. Burial will follow, at Tucumcari Memorial Park, Tucumcari.
Ruby was born, September 4, 1934, to Silverios Robinson and Eloisa Ramirez Robinson in Panama. She was a member of First Christian Church, in Tucumcari, and enjoyed going to the Wednesday night dinner at the church. Ruby enjoyed gardening, cooking, and raising her chickens.
Survivors include two daughter; Maritza wood, Vida Webb, sister-in-law; Laverne (Eddie), grandchildren; Billy Bradley, Brian Bradley, Monica Bradley, Starr Webb, great-grandchildren; Xavier Bradley, Vivian Bradley, Manson Chavez, Kenny Smith, and Caleb Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her parents;  Silverios and Eloisa Robinson, husband; William Wood, son; Donald "Danny" Murray Webb.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, 575 762-4435.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now