Ruby Wood age 85, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Retirement Ranch, in Clovis. Memorial services will beheld, at 10:00AM, Thursday, October 3, 2019. at First Christian Church, 1701 S 4th St, Tucumcari, NM. Burial will follow, at Tucumcari Memorial Park, Tucumcari.
Ruby was born, September 4, 1934, to Silverios Robinson and Eloisa Ramirez Robinson in Panama. She was a member of First Christian Church, in Tucumcari, and enjoyed going to the Wednesday night dinner at the church. Ruby enjoyed gardening, cooking, and raising her chickens.
Survivors include two daughter; Maritza wood, Vida Webb, sister-in-law; Laverne (Eddie), grandchildren; Billy Bradley, Brian Bradley, Monica Bradley, Starr Webb, great-grandchildren; Xavier Bradley, Vivian Bradley, Manson Chavez, Kenny Smith, and Caleb Hawkins. She is preceded in death by her parents; Silverios and Eloisa Robinson, husband; William Wood, son; Donald "Danny" Murray Webb.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, 575 762-4435.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 2, 2019