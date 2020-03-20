Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Ryck Vernon Rutherford


1955 - 2020
Ryck Vernon Rutherford Obituary
Ryck Vernon Rutherford, 64, born June 19,1955, passed away peacefully at home on January 11, 2020, due to complications from an extended illness.
A lifelong resident of Tucumcari, he spent his life
working hard and was a great provider for his family. Ryck
was an outstanding mechanic. When Texaco still had service attendants he truly was the man with the star. After the I-40 Texaco closed, he began driving trucks and operating heavy equipment. He retired from Pachecos Construction just a short time ago.
He was passionate about the great outdoors and was at his happiest at one of his many fishing spots, in waist-high water, with a fishing pole, or, in his slippers, with a hose and a hoe tending to his delicious garden.He also loved to spend time with his grandchildren and Netti, his "daughter of another breed".
He is survived by his partner of 30 years, Cindy Hain, her children, Sara Roybal-Mares, and husband Romolo, Jackson, and Jeffrey Talvitie, and wife Maria, his children, Natasha, Dexter and Ryck Jr. Rutherford. Grandchildren William, his wife, Anna, Samantha, Sabrina, and Steven Roybal, and Analysia Welch, Wynter Cassidy and Xyleena Rutherford and his great-grandson, William. Sisters Tonya Rigdon, her husband Larry, and Cheri Diraffaele, her husband Rosario. Brothers Kevin Rutherford, his wife Angelina, and Olen Scooter Yocum. And numerous nieces and nephews.
Ryck is preceded in death by his father, John
Rutherford, mother Betty Ann Yocum and Natasha's mother Stacy.
A celebration of Ryck's life will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 2pm, hosted by Pastor Dereck and Mrs. Gail Owen at The First Assembly Church, 524 South Monroe Street, in Tucumcari, NM. A potluck will follow at the church. If you would like to contribute to the dinner, contact Natasha through Facebook for more information.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has helped them in their time of need. With a special thank you to Josh Pacheco.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
