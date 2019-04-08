Resources More Obituaries for Severo Benavidez Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Severo "Jack" Benavidez

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Severo "Jack" Benavidez 92, a devoted husband a loving father and grandfather, passed away quietly at his home in Sun City, Arizona on Tuesday March 26, 2019, surrounded by his beloved wife and family members. Jack was a longtime resident and businessmen of Tucumcari New Mexico.

Jack was born in Ima, New Mexico on September 26, 1926, the youngest son of Pablo and Carmelita Benavidez. He had 5 brothers and 6 sisters, Manuelita, Policiano, Juanita, Aurora, Alcario, Domingo, Fidelia, Pablito, Adan, Amalia, and Angelina. His first wife Lisa Gonzales and daughter Rosalia, grandson Marcos, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary, of 70 years, his five children, Frances Benavidez,(John Chowaniec) Judy Garcia,(Orlando) Rosanne Holderried, (Franz) and Laura Benavidez. One son,Mark(Reba), (Gwendolyn Benavidez and Julie Andrada) were loved by Jack as if they were daughters, 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Jack began his working life as a ranch hand in Montoya, New Mexico, where he and his brothers worked at the T 4 cattle ranch and other ranches in the area. In 1947, at age of 21, he moved to Tucumcari, New Mexico. In 1949 he met the love of his life a beautiful young lady by the name of Mary Stella Sierra. They fell deeply in love and after a short courtship they were married. They made their home in Tucumcari and had their five children.

Jack started work at Tucumcari Motor in the service station. The owner, Mr. Mac Mc Mullen saw great promise in the young man and took him under his wing and soon moved him to the body shop. With little or no experience, he soon became one of the best body men in the shop. He worked at Tucumcari Motors for 12 years and perfected his trade. Jack was a perfectionist, a trait that would serve him well his entire life. His motto was "a job worth doing is worth doing right."

Desiring to be his own boss, he left his secure job at Tucumcari Motors to open his first business in 1962, an upholstery shop on East Main Street. His nephew and lifetime friend Bob Dominguez soon joined him and together, they made it a successful venture. Wanting to expand the business and practice his trade, he bought the building on East 66 its current location. He remodeled the building and nephew, Raymond Benavidez joined him in 1965. Jack's Upholstery and Body Shop has been one of the longest continuous businesses in Tucumcari. Jack operated the business until he retired in 1988. He received the Business of the Year Award in 1986. The business continues to operate today, under the skillful hand of his son, Mark Benavidez.

Jack was not long in retirement and soon after, opened his next business venture, Jack's Auto Glass and Upholstry on Route 66. He employed Julie Andrada, until his final retirement in 1998 and moved to Las Vegas Nevada. He made his final move to Sun City, Arizona.

Jack will be remembered for his devotion to family, his sense of humor, and his work ethic and as a friend to all that knew him. He was the favored "uncle" of all of his nephews and nieces. He was the last of a generation, a reservoir of knowledge and wisdom; all that knew him will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace.

