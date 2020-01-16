Home

Stanley Garnett


1952 - 2020
Stanley Garnett Obituary
Stanley Garnett age 67, former Tucumcari, NM resident passed away in La Plata NM on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Stanley was born March 2, 1952, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. He grew up in Tucumcari and attended and graduated from the Tucumcari School system. He was a Master Machinist and a talented gunsmith.
Surviving him is his father, D. F. Garnett of Tucumcari; his brother, Joel Garnett of Tucumcari; along with an uncle K. P. Garnett. He was preceded in death by his mother, Willie Marie Garnett in 2006.
Graveside services celebrating his life will be Tuesday January 21, 2020, in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery beginning at 10:00 AM with burial to follow in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
