Stanley Holter Billy-Lee, 78, passed away on June 19, 2019 in LaPlata, New Mexico. Stanley was born on January 7, 1941 in Tesyatah, New Mexico to Kee and Alth'Ke da bah Billy. He was born into the Black Streak People Clan for the Red Running into the Water People Clan.

He moved to San Jon in 1961 where he worked pulling broomcorn for local farmers. In 1971 he moved to Adrian, Texas where he worked as a ranch hand for the Perrin Brother's Ranch. He returned to San Jon in 1975 where he raised his family and worked for the New Mexico State Highway Department, from where he retired after 25 years of service.

He was a diehard Dallas Cowboy fan and loved watching his "Boys" play. He also enjoyed watching WWE and the Game Show Network, he loved listening to music and drawing.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 55 years Josephine, daughter Corrine Johnson (Ernie) of LaPlata, NM, sons Daniel Lee (Cynthia) and Travis Lee (Lisa) of San Jon, 9 grandchildren Justin, Danielle, Jacob, Lance, Chelsea, Jazmine, Daniel Curtis Jr., Morgan and Travey, 2 great grandchildren Cameron and Asher. He is preceded in death by his parents, daughter Brenda Lee, brothers Chee, Tom and Bennie, stepbrother Joe Wilson, stepsister Esther Kinsel and a great grandson Koda "Bear".

Serving as pall bearers will be Justin Merrick, Jacob Benally, Lance Lee, Daniel Curtis Lee Jr., Travey Lee and Leonard Martinez Jr.

Services celebrating the life of Stanley Holter Billy-Lee will be at the Dunn's Memorial Chapel on Friday June 28 at 10am. Prayer of the Holy Rosary will be at 9am. Burial will be at the San Jon Cemetery. Published in the Quay County Sun on June 26, 2019