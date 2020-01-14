Home

Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Rosary
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
Stephen Joe Chacon


1956 - 2020
Stephen Joe Chacon Obituary
Stephen Joe Chacon age 63, passed away in Amarillo Texas on Sunday January 12, 2020.

Stephen was born November 23, 1956 in Tucumcari New Mexico to Gilbert and Faustina Chacon.
He was a member of the Catholic Church. He served his country in the United States Army
from 1974 to 1977 attaining the rank of PFC. He was very proud of his service to his country.

Surviving him is his mother Faustina Romero, siblings Gilbert Chacon, Floyd Chacon, Viola Garcia,
Debbie Gould and Aggie Chacon Sandoval.

Services for Stephen will be Wednesday January 15, 2020 in the Dunn Memorial Chapel with
Rosary at 10 AM and Funeral at 11 AM. Interment to follow in the San Jon Cemetery at San Jon
New Mexico.

Local arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM
Published in the Quay County Sun on Jan. 22, 2020
