Mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Sue Carol Owens was born August 2, 1933, in Wyandotte, Oklahoma and passed away on May 13, 2020, in Dumas, Texas. Sue was married to Allan Owens for 27 years.
Sue was the fifth child of nine born to Claud and Nellie Mathis. Sue was an avid bowler, a member of the Eagles Lodge in Dumas, TX, huge Dallas Cowboys fan, Little League State Champion Softball coach, loved her original Nintendo and playing her favorite games with her grandchildren, loved Alan Jackson and George Jones.
She is survived by son, Michael Douglas Owens and his children Dustin and Kimberly; son, John (Michelle) Owens and their children Jason (Bri), Katie, Jacob, and Kristin; son, Gregory Owens and his daughter Jessica; son, Allan "Sonny" Owens (Vicky) and his children Brent and Suzanna; daughter, Debbie Delozier (Kenny) and their son Raymond; son, Michael Charles Owens and his children Brand, Tucker, and Linda; daughter, Judy Canapo-Owens and her son Frankie; brother, Floyd (Bonnie) Mathis; sister, Claudette Hall McCoy (Bob); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Sue was proceeded in death by her husband Allan Owens; her parents Claud and Nellie Mathis; brothers and sisters: Earl, Curly, Sissy, Gen, Lee, and Willard, daughter Martha Kay Randall; and her favorite dog Spanky.
Special thank you to Charles and Patsy Black who are very close friends to Sue and our family.
Services will be held in Logan, New Mexico on May 22, 2020.
Psalm 23:4----Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.
Published in the Quay County Sun on May 27, 2020