Susana Gutierrez
1934 - 2020
Susana Gutierrez age 86, passed away in Amarillo Texas on Friday June 12, 2020.
Susana was born April 29, 1934, in Sabinoso, New Mexico. She had been a long time resident of Logan NM and had been making her home in Amarillo Texas for health reasons.
Surviving her are her children, Mere Gutiererz, Ramon Gutierrez, Nabor Gutierrez, Luis Gutierrez, Rachel Gutierrez, Adelina Lucero and Rita Molinas. Also surviving are numerous grand and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Merejildo Gutierrez Sr.; her son, Ernest; and grandson, Juanito Lucero.
Graveside services are Wednesday June 17, 2020, in the Logan Cemetery at 11:00 AM with burial following in the family plot of the Logan Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari NM.

Published in Quay County Sun from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Logan Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Funeral Home
115 South Third
Tucumcari, NM 88401
(505) 461-3815
