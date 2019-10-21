|
Ted Eugene Peabody age 93, long time Tucumcari NM resident passed away on Thursday October 18, 2019 in Clovis, New Mexico. He was born February 24, 1926 in Unionville, Missouri.
Ted served 31 years with the New Mexico State University Extension Service. He served his country during World War II in the US Marine Corps, serving in the Pacific Theater in Okinawa and China and was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received. He had a BS in Agriculture Economics and a MA in Agriculture and Extension Education. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Tucumcari being a Deacon Emeritus for 50 years. He was a member of the Tucumcari Rotary Club, active in Gideon's, NARF, had been on the Board of Trustees fro the Mesalands Community College.
Surviving him are his children – Ted Peabody Jr. & Darliss of Bryan, Texas, Ellen Gant & Wes of Bryan, Texas, Jim Peabody & Libby of Texaco NM, Richard Peabody & Teri of Dallas, Texas and Sharon Lieb & James of Morse, TX. Grandchildren – Wendy Escamilla & children Moses, Luke and Lily, - Misty Hollinger & Jon & children Logan and Addi, Ted Peabody III & Jodi & children Everett, Wyatt, Barrett, Truett, Garrett and Abigail.-Phil Peabody & Shayna & children Brynli and Hayes, – Tim Peabody & Stephanie & children Joseph, David and Kinsley. – Mark Peabody & Kelsi & children Corbn & Cason. – Mark Gant & Courtney & Children Landry and Londyn. – James Gant & Keriann, William Peabody & Joy, Daniel Peabody & Laurel, Jacob Lieb and Audrey Lieb along with several nieces and nephews. He enjoyed his special friend Mardelle Moreland. Ted is preceded in death by his wife Ruth of 50 years, his brother Henry and sister Jody Baker Stevens and nephew Don Baker.
Funeral Services celebrating his life will be Friday October 25, 2019 in the First Baptist Church at 10:00 AM, with burial following in the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests for those who wish donations to the Gideon's or to the in loving memory of Ted E. Peabody.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico
Published in the Quay County Sun on Oct. 23, 2019