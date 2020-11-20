It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved, husband, father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. Tom Anderson passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home in Tucumcari, New Mexico. Tom was born August 13, 1935, in Oak Creek, Colorado, to Elmer Clarence Anderson, Sr. and Emma Amelia (Rossi) Anderson.

Tom graduated from Colorado State University in 1957 with a BS in Vocational Agriculture along with a teaching certificate. He taught in Manassa, Colorado for several years before joining the U.S. Soil Conservation Service. He lived in several towns in Colorado and New Mexico during his 25 plus years with the U.S. Soil Conservation, settling his family in Tucumcari in 1975. He was a faithful, long time parishioner at St. Anne's Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #6937.

Tom enjoyed being with family and friends. He loved the outdoors; hunting and fishing whenever he could. He worked with his hands, creating beautiful jewelry, horseshoe sculptures, and carvings. He loved having coffee and playing pool with his friends. He was instrumental in establishing the medical transportation service from Tucumcari to Amarillo, TX for the folks at the senior center. He also volunteered at Helping Hands Hospice in Tucumcari to care for his neighbors and friends. He was a member and president of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, NARFE, for many years.

Tom is preceded in death by his first wife, LeRoyce (Mosher); his second wife, Nena "Beth" Elizabeth (Goolsby-Bearden); his parents, Elmer C., Sr. and Emma; his brother, Roy Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Ann Bearden (Thode). He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Dr. Jean Corey, DVM; his brother, Elmer C. Anderson, Jr. (Audrey); his five children, David Bearden (Pamela), Gilbert Anderson (Stephanie), Elizabeth Minyard (Terry), Jerry Anderson (Jolie), and Garry Anderson (Janet); nine grandchildren, Chris and Todd Bearden, Will and Tyler Anderson, Jim Hodge, Charles and Jennifer Anderson, Michael and Lauren Anderson; and 14 great grandchildren.

Dad wrote a couple of paragraphs which he wanted to include in his obituary:

"Life has been good to this boy raised by a coal miner father, Elmer Clarence Anderson, Sr., and a very caring Mother, Emma Amelia Rossi Anderson in the very small town of Oak Creek, Routt County, Colorado. I have two brothers. Elmer C. Anderson Jr., the oldest, born March 8, 1934, and Roy Lewis, the youngest, born July 26, 1937. Yes, I was the middle one, born August 13, 1935. We were all born at home under the supervision of Dr. Myers

This home was a small two-bedroom frame building that Dad and Mom bought for nothing down and a $600 mortgage. It had a rather large garage, wood shed and outhouse in the backyard. It did have indoor plumbing to the kitchen sink, a coal kitchen range and a coal heating stove in the living room. It also had electricity and we had a radio. The main station was KRAI out of Craig, Co. One of the main things was their birthday salute each morning. Mother sure liked to know who would be on that day. Both Mom and Dad were very well acquainted with many people from within and outside of the county, so they recognized many names."

Dad spoke often of his childhood, his memories of working on Uncle Guido's and Uncle Louie's ranches, and growing up with all his cousins and family in that area. He spoke of hunting and fishing with his dad, brothers, family and friends. One adventure he often spoke of was working a mica claim near Mt. Zirkel wilderness in the summer of 55. Tom loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar, especially while talking with his brother Elmer on the phone.

Due to COVID-19, services are limited to family only.

Rosary will be recited on Sunday evening, November 22, at Dunn Funeral Home at 6:00 pm. Mass of the Resurrection is being offered on Monday, November 23, at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at the Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honorary Pallbearers: Chris Bearden, Todd Bearden, Will Anderson, Tyler Anderson, Jim Hodge, Charles Anderson, and Michael Anderson

Donations are welcome to Helping Hands Hospice of Tucumcari in Tom's memory.





