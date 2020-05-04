|
|
Trude Bauler, long time resident of Tucumcari NM passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Amarillo, Texas surrounded by her three daughters, after a long battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.
Trude was born on November 8, 1954 in Zornheim, Germany to William & Lieselotte Gegner. Trude worked in the world of accounting from the time she completed grade school and entered Secondary School in Germany, including the accounting offices at Opel Auto.
People always asked Trude, "How did you wind up in Tucumcari?" Well here you go: In 1977, Trude married Dale Munsell a U.S. Army man stationed in Germany. After moving from Germany to Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri and then back to Germany, Dale left the army and they moved to New Mexico, where he was from, and settled in Tucumcari. Dale and Trude divorced a couple of years later, but Trude remained in Tucumcari with their daughter Jessica. In 1982, Trude met Jim Bauler while working at the Six Shooter Siding. They married in 1984 and lived on several ranches in which Jimmy day-worked. Trude became involved in Cowbelles and enjoyed cooking for the crews and living in the "wild west." In 1987, they welcomed their daughter Annie and in 1992 welcomed their daughter Sami. And that folks is how she came to be a Tucumcari Resident.
Beginning in 1985, Trude became a pillar in the Tucumcari community, first working for Mr. Bowen at Rowley, Bowen & Purcell, and then transitioned to Tim J. O'Quinn CPA office, where she was probably most known for her bookkeeping skills and helping hundreds of clients throughout the years. For a short time, she worked for Danny Mares Construction, before she became the Business Manger for the Tucumcari Public Schools. She quickly became a very respected and favorite coworker within the Tucumcari Public Schools, leaving many heart broken teachers and staff when she left to work for the Vaughn Municipal Schools in 2010. Trude quickly got to work, problem-solving and finding ways to improve the facilities and processes within Vaughn schools, bringing long-time needed funds to the small school and making huge improvements.
Trude was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan from the moment she stepped on U.S. soil until they "let her down," becoming an even bigger Houston Texans fan. If you ask her daughters, they would say that there wasn't a Sunday during football season that mom wasn't vigorously knitting and yelling at the game. The more exciting the game, the faster she would knit. Trude loved to play Fantasy Football, and always insisted on drafting her own players, after she had completed 5 months of research on her selections. Please note her team was always 90% Texans players. Next to her football, Trude loved spending time with her grandchildren and spoiling them rotten. Trude loved to read, knit, watch Star Wars and John Wayne movies. Above all, she loved being part of every aspect of her daughters and grandchildren's lives.
Trude is survived by her mother Lieselotte Gegner of Germany; children Jessica Gonzales (David), Annie McCauley (Shaun) of Tucumcari, NM and Sami Bauler of Amarillo, TX; Sister Barbara Kern (Walter) of Germany; Grandchildren, Caitlin Elebario & fiancé Tyrel Ortega, Emmalee Elebario, Addison Williamson and Hollis McCauley; Nieces, Elisa Kern and Steffi Kern; Her 2 Favorite Ex-Husbands, Dale Munsell and Jim Bauler; and Extended family in Germany. Trude is joining in Heaven her father Willie, her dear friend Lorinda Garcia, and numerous close cousins and extended family.
Services celebrating the life of Trude will be held at a later date. Trude was a strong advocate of education, her daughters ask that in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Trude Bauler Memorial Scholarship Fund at Citizen's Bank.
Published in the Quay County Sun on May 6, 2020