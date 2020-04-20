|
|
Wanda Marie Cox, age 82, long time Logan, NM resident passed away at her home on Friday April 17, 2020, following an extended illness.
Wanda was born January 30, 1938, in Bay City, Texas to Jack and Vera Morgan. Wanda had been an employee of Allsup's Convenience Store in Logan for over 30 years.
Surviving her are her children, Sherry Cox of Logan NM and Randy Cox & Rhonda of Tucumcari NM; grandchildren, Brittany Compton & Joseph and LaDonna Sholzer & Jeremy; brother, Elmo Morgan & Geneva.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim in 2011; by daughter, Cindy in 1991; by grandson, Clinton and by her sister, Dorothy Scott and by her parents.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Wednesday April 22, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Logan Cemetery at Logan New Mexico under the direction of the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in the Quay County Sun on Apr. 22, 2020