Wynell was born July 2, 1937 in Frisco, Texas to Curtis Tom and Lillian Eva Frasier. As one of nine children, Wynell was raised with a strong sense of family that continued well throughout her life. She married her long-time sweetheart and the love of her life, James Hulen Sewell on May 17, 1957. After which, the couple welcomed their five beloved children.

Wynell loved her family and supported her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in every endeavor. From sporting events, to music and singing, to FFA organizations and beyond, Wynell could always be found on the sidelines or in the background providing love and support for her family. She served as the bookkeeper for the Sewell Machine Shop, a beloved family business, for many years prior to its closing in 2006. Many a grandchild grew up in and around her office at the shop, while she pulled double duty working and providing much needed child care.

Wynell enjoyed bluegrass music and was an avid crafter, quilter, and gardener. More-often than not, she could be found with crochet needles or a cross-stitch pattern close at hand. She created many original works of art that will no doubt be cherished by friends and family for years to come.

Wynell passed away on October 17, 2020, at the home of her daughter Debbie Sims in Tucumcari, New Mexico. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Sewell; one brother, Junior Frasier; three sisters, Wanda Frasier, Janelle "Sis" McCoy, and Peggy Cain; daughter, Derri Pender; and daughters-in-law, Brenda Sue Sewell and Brenda Joyce Sewell. She is survived by her siblings, Doyle (Kathleen) Frasier, Mack (Neddie) Frasier, Nancy (Dave) Nolen, and Betty Sue Fricker; sons Jimmy Sewell, Jerry Sewell, and Johnny (Jolene) Sewell; son-in-law Danny Pender; daughter Debbie (Will) Sims; grandchildren Sherri Pender, Jessica (Manny) Chavez, Jamie (Matthew) Bednorz, Chris (Tiffany) Cochran, Chelsea (Cole) Cooper, Jalen Sewell, Jason (Andrea) Sewell, John (Dee Jay) Sewell, Nathan Sims, Kyle (Danielle) Sims, and Adam Sims. Wynell is also survived by thirteen great-grandchildren.

Services for Wynell will be held at The Father's Forge on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Graveside services at the Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery will be held immediately after.



Arrangements have been entrusted to

Dunn's Funeral Home of Tucumcari, New Mexico.



