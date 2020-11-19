Zula Barnett, age 95, passed away in Edgewood, NM on November 15, 2020. She was born May 2, 1925, to the late Roland and Beulah (Heath) Gowdy in San Jon, NM. She was raised on the family farm near Porter, NM and attended Porter School. She married Fred Barnett December 15, 1941. They spent the first years of their marriage in San Diego, California, where Fred was in the US Navy during WWII. After the war ended, they moved back to the Porter/San Jon community and farmed for over 30 years. In the mid 70's, they moved to Tucumcari where they owned/operated La Cita and Del's restaurants.

Zula was a member of the First Baptist Church in San Jon and was active in many of the community causes and events. She worked hard as a farmer's wife, and when she had time enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, and later painting and golfing.

She often hosted family gatherings for the holidays and enjoyed being a part of her kids and grandkids lives. In the last 10 years of her life she loved visits from family members and friends and getting to see many of her great-grandkids' birthday parties, dance recitals, football and basketball games.

She was also preceded in death by Fred Barnett, husband of 67 years; four brothers, Alvin, Leonard, Wink, and Calvin Gowdy; three sisters, Inez Brown, Naomi Hall and Cleo Gowdy (died at age 8).

Zula is survived by her son, Larry Barnett and his wife Vicki of Hobbs, NM; daughter, Sherry Tillman and her husband Jack of Albuquerque, NM; 6 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

Due to the Covid restrictions a small Graveside Service with immediate family was held.





