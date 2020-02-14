|
Aaron Michael Gehrke
December 14, 1995-February 11, 2020
DAVENPORT-Aaron Michael Gehrke, 24, formerly of Davenport, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 in Coralville, Iowa.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Davenport. A prayer service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, February 16th with visitation following from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. An additional visitation will be held one hour prior to mass on Monday at the cathedral. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.
Aaron was born December 14, 1995 in Davenport, the son of Merlin and Diane (Fangman) Gehrke. Aaron was a 2014 graduate of Davenport Central High School. He was working for Hall Masonry, Inc. in Kalona, Iowa while attending the University of Iowa Civil Engineering Program.
Aaron was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, and participated in one 12-day Philmont backpacking trek. He assisted with Vacation Bible School for several years at Sacred Heart Cathedral and Holy Family Catholic Church. While attending Central, Aaron was active in cross country, marching band, and the swim team. He enjoyed playing board games and was the challenger to beat. Aaron loved animals, especially his cat, Rey.
Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Merlin and Diane Gehrke of Davenport; brother, Hans (Bailey) Keimig-Gehrke of Dubuque; grandparents, Dorothy Gehrke of Roseau, Minnesota, and Francis and Janet (Busch) Fangman of Dubuque, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Earl Gehrke, and Esther (Trenkamp) Fangman.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 14, 2020