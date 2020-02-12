|
Aaryis D. Henderson, Jr.
January 9, 2020-February 8, 2020
BETTENDORF-Funeral services for Aaryis D. Henderson, Jr, one month son of Ryan Goodlet, Bettendorf, and Aaryis Henderson, Sr, Moline, will be 11am Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be from 10am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.
Aaryis Dmarlo Henderson, Jr, was born January 9, 2020 in Bettendorf and passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Moline.
Although his time on earth was short, he was a breath of fresh air and was loved by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, survivors include maternal grandparents Rayshanette Brown, Bettendorf, Paris Goodlet, Davenport; paternal grandparents Gail Bryant, Moline, Aaron Henderson, Moline; maternal great grandmother Dianna Goodlet, Chicago; paternal great grandmothers Mary Moore-El, Rock Island, Mary Marbry, St. Louis; three aunts; four uncles; and one cousin.
He was preceded in death by great grandmother Daphine Brown.
