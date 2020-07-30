Agnes A. Daniel

July 27, 1936-July 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Agnes A. Daniel, 84, of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00AM, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00AM prior to the mass at church on Saturday. Those attending services must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Handicapped Development Center. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Agnes was born on July 27, 1936 in Davenport, the daughter of Lawrence and Antionette (Bieber) Killion. She was united in marriage to Edward H. Daniel, Jr., May 5, 1962. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2007.

Agnes was a telephone operator briefly with Western Bell before having children and dedicating her life to her family. She enjoyed playing euchre and bridge with her high school friends monthly, volunteering at the voting precinct, and bowling. Agnes also enjoyed reading mysteries and her dogs. Above all, she loved the time she spent with her granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Becky Daniel, Davenport and Stephen Daniel, Burlington, WI; granddaughter, Amber (Chris) Herrin, Davenport; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Paige; sister, Mary Conway, Davenport; niece, Amy (Steve) Meyer, Bettendorf; great-nephews, Brett and Brian; and sisters-in-law, Dani (Don) Hilger and Donna Lee (Vern) McDonnell, Colorado.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Deborah, her parents, a brother, John Killion, a niece Lynn Molchan and a nephew Tom Killion. May they rest in peace.

Online tributes may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.