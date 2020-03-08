|
Agustin E. Gutierrez
April 13, 1941- February 27, 2020
BETTENDORF-Agustin E. Gutierrez, 78, Bettendorf, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Bettendorf. Per his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made at www.holdingtinyhands.org.
Agustin was born April 13, 1941 in Mexico City, Mexico. He was the son of Enrique and Margarita (Espinoza) Gutierrez. He had worked at Titan Wheel for 30 years prior to his retirement. He married Consuelo Medina on August 10, 1969 in Mexico City. Together they moved to the Quad Cities in 1980.
Agustin's greatest past time was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He greatly enjoyed attending all their activities and sports games. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan who also loved woodworking, dancing with his wife and walking his beloved dog, Nena daily.
Those left to honor his life include: his wife, Consuelo, sons, Agustin M. Gutierrez, Johnston, IA and Javier M. (Jeanna) Gutierrez, Urbandale, IA and daughters, Consuelo G. (Craig) Wainwright, Bettendorf and Juana (Travis Decker) Gutierrez, Waukee, IA; grandchildren: Taylor and Jaiden Gutierrez, Jacob, Lucas and Sam Gutierrez, Javier and Alex Rosas, Sophia and Isabella Wainwright, and AJ and Charley Decker and a brother, Juventino (Elvia) Gutierrez, East Moline.
His parents, sister, Rosa Oropeza and a brother Enrique Gutierrez preceded him in death.
Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 8, 2020