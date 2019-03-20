Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Al Becker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Al A. Becker


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Al A. Becker Obituary

Alfred "Al" A. Becker

December 3, 1922-March 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services for Alfred "Al" A. Becker, 96, of Davenport, will be 10:00 am on Friday, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Davenport. Family will greet friends on Thursday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, where there will be a Rosary service at 7:00 pm. Family will also greet friends on Friday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. Burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island where military rites will be conducted by the American Legion #26.

Al died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at UnityPoint Medical Center - Bettendorf. Al Becker was born on December 3, 1922 in Waterloo, IA, the son of M. Ernest and Frances (Kelly) Becker. He married Irma Tritz on August 6, 1949 in Dubuque. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2006.

He worked as a Sales Representative for Hunt-WessononAgra Foods for 32 years, retiring in 1986. He was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. He was a charter member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, where he also served as Past-President for the Parish Council. He was a member of C.A.S.I., A.A.R.P., the Catholic Golden Age, Heartland Travelers and Sippi Sams Camping Clubs. Al served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

Survivors include his son; Ralph (Laura) Becker of Davenport, daughter; Sharon (Monte) Ehlers of Davenport, four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Irma, brother, Robert and infant brothers, Joseph and Paul.

Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Foundation.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now