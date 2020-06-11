Al "Leo Alan" Connell
1935 - 2020
Al (Leo Alan) Connell

December 26, 1935-June 8, 2020

GROUND MOUND-Al (Leo Alan) Connell 84, of rural Grand Mound, Iowa, died Monday, June 8, 2020, of dementia at Senior Star Memory Care in Davenport.

Military rites and interment will held be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, DeWitt. Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt.

A full obituary and photo tribute may be viewed by visiting

www.schultzfuneralhomes.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
