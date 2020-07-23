1/1
Alain Michel F. Serieyssol
1947 - 2020
Alain Michel F. Serieyssol

January 31, 1947-July 22, 2020

COAL VALLEY-Alain Michel F. Serieyssol, 73, of Coal Valley, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A funeral service for close family and friends will be held on Monday, July 27th at 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st Street, Moline. Social distancing will be enforced and masks are required. The service will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/TrimbleFuneralHome. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 9 a.m. Please wear cheerful colors as we celebrate Alain's life. Burial will be at Moline Memorial Park following the service. Memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church. Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, is in charge of arrangements.

Alain was born January 31, 1947, in Villejuif, France to Gaston and Jeanne (Naty) Serieyssol. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in English and a Master's Degree in Comparative Literature from the University of New Mexico. He married Karen Kuehlthau on April 5, 1969, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He had a long career in management in Paris and Lyon, France, retiring to Coal Valley to be closer to his children and grandchildren.

Alain was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Moline and was a Mason. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially over a wonderful meal. Alain enjoyed making people laugh and always had a great story to share.

Surviving are his wife Karen; son Michel (Lisa), Princeton, NJ; daughter Jennifer (Sam) Moyer, Moline, IL; and Claire (Steve) Bleser Eden Prairie, MN; eight grandchildren, one great grandchild; and close extended family, Marie-Claude Sampic, wife of belated Alain Sampic and their two daughters Delphine (Philippe) Goncalves and Isabelle Sampic from Héry, France.

Alaine's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.



Published in Quad-City Times from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
JUL
27
Burial
Moline Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
July 23, 2020
Cluster of 50 Memorial Trees
Colleen Sibthorp
