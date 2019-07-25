Alanna Channey Lyle

March 30, 1981-July 17, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Alanna Channey Lyle, 38, of Rock Island was called home on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10am Friday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:00am to service time. Burial will follow in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.

Alanna was born on March 30, 1981 in Rock Island the daughter of Walter and Minnie Lyle Sr.

She had worked as a hairdresser out of her home. Alanna was a free spirit, who enjoyed music, spending time with family and reading the bible. She was a very caring and giving soul, who will truly be missed.

She leaves to cherish her memory mother, Minnie Lyle; husband, Andre Robinsons; step father, Leonard Robinsons; sons, Damarea Lyle (Izabel Duran), James Lee IV; daughters, Isis and Damariona Taylor; grandson Jordan; siblings, Katie Beatrice Lyle (Powell McGhee), Mark and Komanique, Walter and Tiffany, Leonard and Otia, Eric and Angela; uncles, Leonard and Lisa Stewart, Raymond and Shirley; aunts, Betty and Gregory Lee, LaVonne and Ricky Hoskers; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; adopted brother, Christopher Anselmi.

She was preceded in death by sister, Rachel; father, Walter Lyle Sr.; grandmother, Katie B. Stewart; grandfather, Leonard Stewart; grandmother, Channey Lyle and grandfather, Walter Lyle.