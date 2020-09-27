1/1
Alfred E. "Gene" Bargar
1950 - 2020
Alfred E. "Gene" Bargar

June 26, 1950-September 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Alfred E. "Gene" Bargar, 70, of Davenport, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home.

Per his wish the rite of cremation will be accorded and a celebration of his life will be held at 6pm, Saturday November 14th, 2020, at the Central Ave Tap, 2604 Central, Bettendorf. Memorials may be made to the family.

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Alfred Eugene Bargar was born June 26, 1950 in Aledo IL, the son of Maynard and Anita (Armstrong) Bargar. He served in the Marine Corps from 1967-1971.

Prior to his retirement, Gene had been an over the road trucker working for many companies until owning his own business, Imagine This Trucking. Most recently he had worked for Luke's Trucking.

Gene had a "green thumb" and enjoyed taking care of his plants, especially roses. He also enjoyed listening to music, attending garage sales and sitting around the fire with his dog.

Those left to honor his memory include daughter Christina (Tony) Malchodi, Bettendorf; son Chris Clark (Susan DuPont) Greenville, SC; sister Gloria Bargar-Dixon, Aledo IL; girlfriend Donna Grise, Davenport; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and his golden retriever and best friend "Zoey."

His parents preceded him in death.

The child is grown

The dream is gone

I have become comfortably numb

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
the Central Ave Tap
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
