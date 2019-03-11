Alfred S. "Stan" Czachowski III

May 21, 1949-March 8, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services to celebrate the life of Alfred Stanley "Stan" Czachowski III, 69, of Bettendorf, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, 614 N. Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends on Wednesday from 4 until 7p.m. at the funeral home.

Stan was born May 21, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Alfred Stanley and Marian (Smart) Czachowski Jr. Stan passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, Genesis

East ICU.

Stan moved from Fayetteville, Tennessee, to the Quad Cities in 1967. Stan loved the Quad Cities and claimed to be the "Quad City Fun Guy." He had a poignant sense of humor.

In October, 1975, Stan married Ladonna Mohr. On September 15, 2011, Stan married Sandra Kay Watkins of Knoxville, Illinois.

Those left to cherish Stan's memory are his wife, Sandra; his son, Andrew Michael (Amanda) Czachowski of Greenfield, Wisconsin, and his daughter Lisa Marie (Terence) McAuliffe of Baltimore, Maryland; his adorable grandchildren, Grayson Philip, Eleyna and Izaac.

Also left to cherish Stan's memory are Sandra's children: Mike and Cyndi Karlovich of Jackson, WI; Barry and Dawn Watkins of Burlington, IA and Bruce and Amy Watkins of Galesburg, IL, and grandchildren: Jordan and Alex Watkins, Sam and Sophia Karlovich, Brenon Watkins, Luke and John Haviland.

Also left to remember Stan are his siblings: Ann Tucker of Moline, IL; John (Judy) Czachowski of Knoxville, TN; Chris (Margaret) Czachowski of Flagstaff, AZ; Pat (Bob) Bondurant of Phoenix, AZ; Mark (Faye) Czachowski of Rincon, GA, Cathy and Forest Knowles, Huntsville, AL.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Philip Anthony; a sister Carol; a brother Paul; two granddaughters: Emma Faith Karlovich and Emily Haviland.

Stan had many many friends whom I would love to list but am afraid of leaving someone off.

One friend upon hearing of Stan's passing said, "Stan was so special and one of the kindest men we've ever known." Stan's kindness and sense of humor earned him many life long friends. His laid back personality made him easy to love.

Stan was a dedicated member of the LeClaire Lions Club for many years. He and his son, Andy, participated in the YMCA Indian Guides. Stan and his daughter, Lisa, were involved in the YMCA Indian Princess. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball teams.

Stan worked for Warren Chevrolet, Mel Foster as a licensed realtor, Wells Fargo, North American Savings and Valley Bank as a mortgage loan officers for many years.

The family has elected in lieu of flowers that charities be supported: LeClaire Lions Club, Philip A. Czachowski Memorial Scholarship at the Quad Cities Community Foundation, BARCS Animal Shelter, Kings Harvest and River Bend Food Pantry.