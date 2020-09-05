Alice J. DeSchepper

February 5, 1924- September 3, 2020

DEWITT-Alice J. DeSchepper, 96 of DeWitt, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Grand Haven Community Center in Eldridge. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the Mass at the church. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Burial will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Long Grove. Casket bearers will be members of her family. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Alice was born in Moline, IL on February 5, 1924, the daughter of Rene and Flavie (DeSompel) Hoste. She married Francis "Bud" DeSchepper on September 30, 1944 in Moline, IL. Bud died in 2007. Alice was a member of St. Ann's Alter and Rosary Guild, St. Joseph's Society and the DeWitt Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in DeWitt, IA. She worked in the cosmetic department at Von Maur for 20 years and also as a homemaker. After retirement, Alice ran a Bed-N-Breakfast called Night on the Farm.

Alice is survived by her children, Charles (Pamela) DeSchepper of King City, CA, Jeanne (Gordon) Korstange of Saxton River, VT, Marilyn Moya of NM, Rosemary Guthrie of DeWitt, IA, Thomas DeSchepper of Long Grove, IA, William (Kimberly) DeSchepper of Davenport, IA, Barbara Caprio of Jacksonville, FL and Gary DeSchepper of Clinton, IA; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Gerald and a brother Henry.