1/1
Alice J. DeSchepper
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice J. DeSchepper

February 5, 1924- September 3, 2020

DEWITT-Alice J. DeSchepper, 96 of DeWitt, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Grand Haven Community Center in Eldridge. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the Mass at the church. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Burial will be held at St. Ann's Cemetery in Long Grove. Casket bearers will be members of her family. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.

Alice was born in Moline, IL on February 5, 1924, the daughter of Rene and Flavie (DeSompel) Hoste. She married Francis "Bud" DeSchepper on September 30, 1944 in Moline, IL. Bud died in 2007. Alice was a member of St. Ann's Alter and Rosary Guild, St. Joseph's Society and the DeWitt Community Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, IA and St. Joseph's Catholic Church in DeWitt, IA. She worked in the cosmetic department at Von Maur for 20 years and also as a homemaker. After retirement, Alice ran a Bed-N-Breakfast called Night on the Farm.

Alice is survived by her children, Charles (Pamela) DeSchepper of King City, CA, Jeanne (Gordon) Korstange of Saxton River, VT, Marilyn Moya of NM, Rosemary Guthrie of DeWitt, IA, Thomas DeSchepper of Long Grove, IA, William (Kimberly) DeSchepper of Davenport, IA, Barbara Caprio of Jacksonville, FL and Gary DeSchepper of Clinton, IA; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Gerald and a brother Henry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pape Funeral Home
2308 Pershing Blvd
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-3344
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pape Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved