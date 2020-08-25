1/1
Alice M. Brown
1932 - 2020
Alice M. Brown

July 28, 1932- August 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Alice M. Brown, 88, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday August 22, 2020 at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

A private family memorial service will be live-streamed 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, and may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/rock island-live-stream. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements. Inurnment will be at a later date at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Alice was born July 28, 1932 in Davenport, Iowa, a daughter of James and Grace (Thomas) Reilly. She married Norman R. Brown on September 8, 1951 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on June 29, 2018.

Alice was a nursing aide at St. Anthony's Hospital, Rock Island for ten years. She later worked for several doctors' offices in the Quad-Cities.

She was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Rock Island, International Order of King's Daughters and Sons, the Blackhawk Hiking Club, and the Tuesday Group.

Surviving are her children, Steven Brown, and his wife, Carol Lughart, Moline, Sherry Hammen, and her husband, Mark, Littleton, Colo., and Carolyn Hamer, Davenport; grandchildren, Nathan (Jess) Graves, Keith Graves, Ryan Hamer, Daniel (Rachel) Hammen and Grace Hammen; and great grandchildren, Layla, Braxton, Vivian, and John.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Raymond Reilly; and her sister, Ellen Roete.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
live-streamed
Memories & Condolences
August 24, 2020
Had know Alice for many years as a fellow hiker with Black Hawk Hiking Club. Thanks for the days, comrade.
Jeanne Gardner
Friend
