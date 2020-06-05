Alice Mae Armstrong
Alice Mae Armstrong

June 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Alice Mae Armstrong, 73, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home with her family by her side. Services will be held at 2:00 pm at Christian Center Church on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with a visitation from 11:00 until time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park.

Alice was born in Davenport to Clarence and June (DeLap) Long. She married Larry Lazelle Armstrong on July 16, 1966 in Unionville, MO and renewed their vows on their anniversary in 2006 in Colona, IL. She loved being surrounded by her family, doing embroidery, and taking care of others. She was a proud CNA for 25 years, retiring from Ridgecrest Village in 1998.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband Larry Sr; her children Danny (Doris) Armstrong, Linda (Mike) Green, Larry Jr. (Donna) Armstrong, Glenn Armstrong, Dorothy (Fran) Schaefer, Eric Todd (Becky) Armstrong; 26 Grandchildren; 17 Great Grandchildren; 3 sisters and 3 brothers in law and 2 sisters in laws; many nieces and nephews; and her Christian Center Church family. She was preceded in death by her parents; Step Mother Elsie; 2 brothers Glen and Bobby; 2 sisters Joy and Sandy; her parents in law, 3 brothers in law, and 2 nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Christian Center Church.

Online condolences may be made to Alice's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Christian Center Church
JUN
6
Service
02:00 PM
Christian Center Church
Funeral services provided by
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
