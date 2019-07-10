Allan B. Bearbower

September 1, 1937-July 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Allan B. "Buzzard" Bearbower, 81, of Davenport, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He passed following a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of Al's life will be held Saturday, July 13, at the Elks Club, 4400 W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport beginning at 2p.m. Private burial took place in Davenport Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Allan Bearbower, Jr. was born on September 1, 1937 in Clinton, Iowa, a son of Florence "Todd" (Greenwalt) and Allan Bearbower, Sr. He was united in marriage to Judith D. "Judy" Mattusch on July 19, 1958 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Davenport. Next Friday is their 61st anniversary.

Al worked in the maintenance department at ALCOA, retiring in 1998.

Al was happiest when he was fishing or tinkering around his garage. He was a charter member of the Quad City Bass Club. Al and Judy spent a lot of summer days and nights at Big River Campground in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin where they kept their camper. Al also enjoyed hunting and welding. Most importantly, he loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his little four-legged garage buddy, Looney Tunes.

Survivors include his wife, Judy, Davenport; children: Steven Bearbower, Glendale, Arizona, Lori (Frank) Ehrecke, and Kelly Bearbower, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Devin (Victoria) Bearbower, Dylan Bearbower, Madisyn Bearbower, Brady Wolfe, Taylor Larson, and Tanner Duncan; great-grandchildren: Khari, Allan, Gracie, and Layla, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by a grandson, Shawn Bearbower, his parents, and a sister, Debbie Hardison.

