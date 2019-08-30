|
Allen Henry Spickermann
September 13, 1934-August 28, 2019
TIPTON-Allen Henry Spickermann, 84, of Tipton died peacefully at Cedar Manor Nursing Home on Wednesday August 28, 2019. A rosary will start the visitation at 3:45 pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Tipton, Iowa at Fry Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 pm. Funeral mass will be held the following day Wednesday, September 4, 10:30 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Tipton, Iowa with a time of visitation beginning at 9:30 am until the time of mass. A graveside service will immediately follow at Inland Cemetery and a luncheon at the Bennett American Legion Hall. A memorial fund has been established for Cedar Manor Nursing Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com.
Allen was born on September 13, 1934 to Henry and Leonora (Greve) Spickermann in Davenport, Iowa. He attended grade school north of New Liberty and later graduated from Bennett High School with the class of 1952 while participating in baseball and basketball. Allen was united in marriage with Barbara Jean Brus on February 20, 1960 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Long Grove, Iowa. Together they raised three sons Earl, Kevin, and David on their farm. Allen loved spending time with his grandchildren, playing cards, doing puzzles, and bowling. He was a part of the Farm Bureau, New Liberty Cemetery Board, and he was a 4-H leader.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; three sons Earl Spickermann, Kevin (Dawn) Spickermann, and David (Angela) Spickermann; sister Rose Marie Wright; grandchildren Eric, Aileen, Jacob, Andrew, and Archer; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Warren (Barbara) Spickermann; brother-in-law Lawrence Wright; and three nephews.
Published in Quad-City Times from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019