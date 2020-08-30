Allen L. Huss

June 15, 1923-August 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Private graveside services for Allen L. Huss, 97, of Davenport, were held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. There was no public visitation. Cremation rites were accorded as was his request. Mr. Huss died peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Silver crest extended care facility in Davenport. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service assisted the family with arrangements.

Allen LaVern Huss was born on June 15, 1923 in Davenport, IA the son of Adolph and Emma (Tonn) Huss. After graduating with the Davenport High School class of 1940 he went on to serve 4 years as a sergeant in the United States Army during WWII. He married Dolores Wallenberg at the St. Mary's Rectory in Davenport in 1947. She preceded him in death in 2010.

Allen worked for almost 50 years at the Davenport Machine and Foundry, first as a machinist and later as the superintendent of his department. He retired in 1995. Mr. Huss was a long time member of Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport and also the Davenport American Legion Post #26.

Surviving members of the family include – his Son: Donald (Karen) Huss of Davenport; 3 Grandchildren: Staci (Scott), Todd (Amanda), and Nathan (Melissa; and 3 Great-grandchildren: Annabelle, Matthew, and Jacob.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, 5 sisters: Virginia, Helen, Margaret, Susie, and Rose; and 2 brothers: Vernon and Harold.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Davenport.

