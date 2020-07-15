Alton W. Scharff Sr.

February 17, 1936-July 12, 2020

CEDAR FALLS-Alton W. Scharff Sr., 84, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, formerly of LeClaire, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17th at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery, LeClaire.

Alton was born in New Mexico on February 17, 1936. He grew up and lived in LeClaire, Iowa until retiring in Cedar Falls in 2002 to be close to his children and grandchildren.

After serving four years in the U.S. Navy, Alton continued his education in trade, including an apprenticeship at Moline Tool and Dye. He retired after 25 years at John Deere Harvester, where he used his vast knowledge of machine repair, electrical work, construction, and plumbing. He was truly the guy who could fix anything. He also enjoyed a lifetime of hunting and fishing with his brothers-in-law.

Alton Sr. was a fixture at Liberty Car Co. in Waterloo, where he helped his son, Alton II, and daughter, Connie, run the business while affectionately earning the nickname "Pops" from customers.

Those left to honor his memory are his son, Alton (Lisa) Scharff II; daughter, Connie Scharff; grandchildren, Steven Humphrey, Mason Scharff, and Brooklyn Scharff; sisters, Joan (Bruce) Herman, Judy (Jerry) Unwin; and brother, Stanley (Jan) Scharff.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tommi Jo Scharff; a brother, John Scharff; and parents, Cecil and Edith (Woods) Scharff.

Alton "Pops" was a wonderful man who will be greatly missed by many.

Online condolences may be shared with Alton's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.