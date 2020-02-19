|
Alvin B. Jasper
December 26, 1931- January 31, 2020
CALIFORNIA-Alvin Benjamin Jasper "Ben", 88, formerly of the Quad Cities, passed away on Friday, January 31st in Palm Desert, California. Ben was born on December 26, 1931 in Davenport, Iowa, the son of Alvin B. and Bernadine Jasper, Sr. Ben graduated from Davenport High School and the University of Northern Iowa. He also completed post-graduate work in Iowa, Wisconsin, Sweden and Japan.
He taught Art at Rock Island High School from 1960-1964 and Augustana College from 1964-1980 where he was also the head of the Art Department. He lived and taught English as a Second Language and English Literature in Japan at Doshisha University, Chiyoda Women's College, Kyoto Labor Institute and Berlitz Language School from 1980-1998. He returned to the United States and has lived in the Coachella Valley since 1998, where he had been an art teacher at the Coachella Art Center in Indio, California.
Ben has exhibited widely in the United States, Europe, and Japan. His art work is in the collections of a large selection of patrons in Europe, Japan and the United States, as well as public institutions, including The British Museum, The Royal Palace in Stockholm, Augustana College, Modern Woodmen, John Deere, WHBF, and the Rock Island Library.
Those left to honor his memory are his children Christine (Anthony) Leemans, Megan Jasper, and Joshua Jasper. He was preceded in death by his mother, Bernadine, father, "Benny", and brother, Richard.
Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 19, 2020