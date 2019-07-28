|
Alyssa J. Bryant
February 20, 1989-July 21, 2019
DAVENPORT-Alyssa Justine Bryant, 30, of Davenport, Iowa, passed peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, July 21st, 2019, at Life's Journey Hospice House of Avon in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was surrounded by her loving family. Alyssa was born on February 20th, 1989, in Davenport, Iowa, to Donna Bryant and Dennis Cook. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister and aunt. She loved spending time with every member of her family, especially her beloved son Aidan. She enjoyed fishing, camping, time at her grandparents house on the Cedar River and listening to music. Alyssa was a fighter with the heart of a lion and touched everyone who knew her. She was taken too soon by Juvenile Huntington's Disease and will truly be missed. Alyssa leaves to cherish her loving memory: son, Aidan Lowell; mother, Donna Bryant; sisters, Jessica Wasson and Kelly Samuels; a brother, Bryan Cook; niece, Kaeleigh Wasson and nephews, Soren and Melvin Jacobson, Alexander Cutkomp, and Tristan Wasson. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Melvin and Blanche Crane of Moscow, Iowa and her father, Dennis Cook. A memorial visitation will be held 2-5pm on Sun. Aug. 11th in the old Buffalo Elementary school at 329 Dodge St. Buffalo, IA.
Published in Quad-City Times on July 28, 2019