McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Andre St. "Andy" Pierre


Andre "Andy" St. Pierre

September 22, 1941-February 19, 2019

LECLAIRE-Andre "Andy" St. Pierre, 77, of LeClaire, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Monday at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will be Tuesday at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the burial should meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Memorials may be directed to the family.

Andy was born September 22, 1941 in Winchedon, Massachusetts, the son of Leo and Yvonne (Berard) St. Pierre. Following his graduation from Murdock High School in 1960, he joined the U.S. Air Force. On December 6, 1989 he married Mary "Nicki" Frields in Davenport, Iowa. Andy worked as an ultrasonic inspector at Alcoa for 34 years prior to his retirement in 2001. He was a proud member of Local 105. He loved family time, going to casinos, landscaping, motorcycling, and the Florida beach.

He is survived by his wife, Mary "Nicki" St. Pierre of LeClaire; daughter, Kristin (Richard) Liske of Eldridge; son, Andy St. Pierre Jr. of Cedar Rapids; step-daughter, Beth (Bruce) Martin of DeWitt; step-sons, Jeff (Flavia) Bowling of Jacksonville, Florida, Kevin (Laura) Bowling of Keystone Heights, Florida; 8 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Willie (Chuck) Carlson of Davenport, Neva Casad of DeWitt; brothers-in-law, Randy (Diane) Frields of Cambridge, Illinois, Rod Frields of Eldorado, Illinois; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Anita LeClerc, Audrey Wilson, Pat Curtis; brothers, Francis and Peter St. Pierre; sister-in-law, Ginny Mills; brother-in-law, George Frields; and mother-in-law, Mary Frields.

Online condolences may be shared at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Feb. 24, 2019
