Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Stahler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew "Drew" Stahler


1988 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Andrew "Drew" Stahler Obituary

Andrew "Drew" Stahler

June 21, 1988-May 27, 2019

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew "Drew" Stahler, 30, a resident of Davenport, will be at 10:00am Monday, June 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Sunday, June 2nd, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday at church from 9:00am until the Mass time. Drew passed away unexpectedly Monday May 27th, 2019.

Andrew Stahler was born June 21st, 1988 in Richardson, Texas, a son of Gregory A. and Angelita K. (Van Camp) Stahler. Sr. He was a painter/laborer and volunteered at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Drew enjoyed Jiu-jitsu, and spending time with his children. Drew was a very talented athlete, especially when it came to baseball. He had a strong love for music and loved playing the guitar. Drew loved his family, and he always was the first to help anybody and looked out for everyone.

Memorials may be made to an education fund for his children.

Those left to honor Drew's memory include his mother, Angelita "Angie" Stahler, Davenport; his children, Adeline Stahler and Aidan Nix, significant other, Amber Gomez, Beeville, Texas; grandmother Alyce Van Camp Lenertz, Davenport; siblings, Gregory (Paige Stone) Stahler, Jr., Frisco, Texas, Bradley Stahler, Davenport, Nicholas Stahler, Dallas, Texas, Alyce "Aly'e" Stahler, Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Bradley Stahler, Davenport; niece, Halle Stahler, Frisco, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Gregory Stahler, Sr., and his aunt, Carol McClean "Stahler".

Online remembrances may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now