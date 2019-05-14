Angela Kay Pirck

March 20, 1963-May 7, 2019

DAVENPORT-Angie Pirck died at home last Tuesday morning after a long illness. She was a native of Davenport, who grew up a proud west ender, Vikings fan, and considered many of her life long friends to be family members. Angie excelled at every job that she ever held starting as a car hop at the Rockingham A&W in the 1970's.

She served as a co mother to her niece Jackie, and you could see her light up every time her niece Ivy was around. She was a good cook who loved children, animals, debating issues on twitter, and hosting holiday celebrations in her home.

Those left honor her memory are her life partner of many years Schuyler Bowman Sr and his kids, and grand kids, nieces Jackie Lorenz (Ivy), her sister Terry Pickett, and many friends, cousins, and cats. A celebration of life will be planned soon. You can leave a memorial message on her facebook page. Angie was proceeded in death by her parents Marlys and Marvin Pirck.