Dr. Anita L. Pinc
1968 - 2020
Dr. Anita L. Pinc

June 7, 1968-August 16, 2020

MOLINE-Dr. Anita L. Pinc of Moline, Illinois passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. A private Memorial Funeral will be held for family and close friends, which may be viewed online.

Visitation for long term friends will be held from 12:00-4:00 P.M. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary in Davenport. The family requests patients to pay their respects at "The Group." A celebration of life will be offered and communicated at a later date. The family requests masks to be worn during the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anita's name to No Foot Too Small & Bereavement Suite at Genesis Health System or CCKMA.

Anita was born June 7, 1968 in Pottstown, PA, daughter of Bob and Margaret Casey. Anita was previously married and co-parented with Dr. Alexander Pinc. She was engaged to marry Craig Verbeke on July 17, 2021.

Anita was a Medical Director for Revive at The Group Medial Spa, a Board Member of CCKMA, and served on the Operations Committee of Genesis Health Group. She enjoyed many adventurous outdoor activities and spending time with her family and friends.

Dr. Pinc was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She was supportive of her children in their education, their future endeavors and happiness. She glowed from the inside out from the love she shared with Craig and they enjoyed life to the fullest by traveling.

She is survived by her parents, Bob and Margaret Casey; children, Alexandra (Sasha) Pinc, Gabrielle Pinc, Zachary Pinc, and Isabelle (Izzy) Pinc; and siblings, Sharon Schlenker and Steven Casey.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 20, 2020
What a wonderful lady and doctor she was for me....gave me my quality of life back after surgery. So sorry for the family's loss....your in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. She will be greatly missed!!
Carol Lynn
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Our dear niece, Anita, was always a joy to be around. She was kind, compassionate, caring and fun. She departed this earth too soon for us all but her legacy will live on in her children, family, and friends.
Carolyn and Martin Kleiner
Family
August 20, 2020
Dr Pinc was my doctor. She was so compassionate, caring and willing to help in any way she could. I had such confidence in her medical care. We often talked about her children and I know how much she lived them. My sympathies go out to her family and may you find peace and comfort during these difficult times. God Bless all of you.
Karen Collins
Friend
August 20, 2020
Anita was a beautiful lady inside and out, very caring, generous, and dedicated to her work and family. Working with Anita was a pleasure and all patients felt she was the most caring Physician. Anita will be missed my many. Life is too short.
Jo Freeman
Friend
August 20, 2020
Anita was a student in my Psychology class and I coached her in Girls track at Waubonsie Valley. Bright , hard working ,humble and kind to others she had a positive influence on everyone she came in contact with.My heart goes out to the Casey and Pinc families.
Hugh Flanders
Teacher
