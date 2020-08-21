Dr. Anita L. Pinc

June 7, 1968-August 16, 2020

MOLINE-Dr. Anita L. Pinc of Moline, Illinois passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. A private Memorial Funeral will be held for family and close friends, which may be viewed online.

Visitation for long term friends will be held from 12:00-4:00 P.M. on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Runge Mortuary in Davenport. The family requests patients to pay their respects at "The Group." A celebration of life will be offered and communicated at a later date. The family requests masks to be worn during the visitation. Online condolences may be left at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anita's name to No Foot Too Small & Bereavement Suite at Genesis Health System or CCKMA.

Anita was born June 7, 1968 in Pottstown, PA, daughter of Bob and Margaret Casey. Anita was previously married and co-parented with Dr. Alexander Pinc. She was engaged to marry Craig Verbeke on July 17, 2021.

Anita was a Medical Director for Revive at The Group Medial Spa, a Board Member of CCKMA, and served on the Operations Committee of Genesis Health Group. She enjoyed many adventurous outdoor activities and spending time with her family and friends.

Dr. Pinc was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed by her friends and family. She was supportive of her children in their education, their future endeavors and happiness. She glowed from the inside out from the love she shared with Craig and they enjoyed life to the fullest by traveling.

She is survived by her parents, Bob and Margaret Casey; children, Alexandra (Sasha) Pinc, Gabrielle Pinc, Zachary Pinc, and Isabelle (Izzy) Pinc; and siblings, Sharon Schlenker and Steven Casey.