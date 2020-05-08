Ann E. Hinkhouse
1945 - 2020
Ann E. Hinkhouse September 25, 1945-May 5, 2020 TIPTON-Ann E. Hinkhouse, 74, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held 11 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Sharon Cemetery, rural Wilton. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00 until 10 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Memorials may be made to Cedar County Friends of the Animals and Iowa City Hospice. Ann Elaine Hinkhouse was born September 25, 1945 in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Nevin and Belle (Walton) Hinkhouse. She was a graduate of Lutheran Hospital Nursing School, received her BA from Cornell College and MBA from St. Ambrose University. She was active in nursing all her life, working at Genesis Hospital in Davenport, University of Iowa, Crestview Care Center in West Branch, Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty and currently at the Wilton Care Center. She enjoyed the family farm where she spent most of her life up until the sale in 2017, moving to Tipton. Ann worked as parish nurse for Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton for many years. She enjoyed raising sheep, gardening and embroidery work. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Chapel in Iowa City, Tipton Rotary Club and Cedar County Historical Society Board. Ann is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Steve in 2017.

Published in Quad-City Times from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Visitation
9:00 - 10:00 AM
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
MAY
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sharon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
205 East 3rd St.
West Liberty, IA 52776
319-627-2151
May 9, 2020
My sincere sympathy to all of the family. I had the pleasure to work with this remarkable woman while at St. Lukes. Ann was an intelligent, kind and giving woman who served our church. May her soul rest with her Lord.
Karen Marolf
May 9, 2020
My Deepest Sympathy to Ann's family. I worked with Ann at Genesis West Campus on TSU Unit, she was very knowledgeable, very kind to her patients. She was a pleasure to be around with. Ann will be truly missed by friends and family who loved her. God grant Ann Angel Wings and open your Heavenly Kingdom so she can have peace and be free from illness.
Christine Airgood
Coworker
May 8, 2020
We were blessed to know and work alongside such a wonderful person. Ann was extremely proud of reaching the goal of 50+ years of nursing. What an outstanding accomplishment! Her knowledge and integrity were remarkable. Rest In Peace, dear friend!
Cheryl Mercer
Friend
May 8, 2020
I was so saddened when I heard of Ann's passing I have known and for a great many years we were co-workers friends she was even a patient of mine one time I can remember several things about and that she had a generous heart and always a kind word never a cross word for anybody when she was when I work at Simpson with her she was going to school to get her master's and when she would come back from class she would always bring me a small packet of three Door County coffee and different flavors because we both enjoyed coffee so much and when she graduated I made her graduation present it was a bag with cats on it and when she was a resident a while back she told me she still had that back I was amazed cuz she's had that bag for a very long time and then when we had the flood that one year and 2008 I had to stay there at the nursing home for three days and and was working night shift and me and the other nurse would sleep down in a room and would wake us up brighten early like 5 with a fresh cup of coffee and said good morning ladies trying to get up I will surely miss her and our long talks that we used to have fly high my friend I will surely miss you
cheryl sheets
May 7, 2020
You were such an amazing and incredible human Ann. You will be missed by many. I appreciate the opportunity to work and learn along side you as a nurse. Your wisdom was incredible. Fly high beautiful lady!
Miranda Hawk
Friend
