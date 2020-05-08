Ann E. Hinkhouse September 25, 1945-May 5, 2020 TIPTON-Ann E. Hinkhouse, 74, passed away Tuesday May 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held 11 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Sharon Cemetery, rural Wilton. Visitation will be held Monday from 9:00 until 10 at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Liberty. Memorials may be made to Cedar County Friends of the Animals and Iowa City Hospice. Ann Elaine Hinkhouse was born September 25, 1945 in Iowa City, Iowa the daughter of Nevin and Belle (Walton) Hinkhouse. She was a graduate of Lutheran Hospital Nursing School, received her BA from Cornell College and MBA from St. Ambrose University. She was active in nursing all her life, working at Genesis Hospital in Davenport, University of Iowa, Crestview Care Center in West Branch, Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Simpson Memorial Home in West Liberty and currently at the Wilton Care Center. She enjoyed the family farm where she spent most of her life up until the sale in 2017, moving to Tipton. Ann worked as parish nurse for Zion Lutheran Church in Wilton for many years. She enjoyed raising sheep, gardening and embroidery work. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Chapel in Iowa City, Tipton Rotary Club and Cedar County Historical Society Board. Ann is survived by many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Steve in 2017.



