Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Kegarise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann F. Kegarise


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann F. Kegarise Obituary

Ann F. Kegarise

January 15, 1936- September 14, 2019

COLUMBUS, OH-Ann F Kegarise, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83, on September 14, 2019, in Franklin, TN.

Ann was born January 15, 1936, in Columbus, Ohio, to John and Anna Shuttleworth. She graduated from Columbus North High School, and became a student at The Ohio State University, where she met Ron Kegarise. Ann received her B.S. in business on June 7, 1957, and married Ron the next day. Ron and Ann raised two kids, Jeff and Karen, in whom they instilled their love for family, adventure, and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Ann was truly the heart of her family. She personified love and acceptance and was the eternal optimist. She loved ice cream and everything sweet. Ann was very competitive, and always ready for a card game, board game, or trivia contest. This fierce determination helped her to fight her Parkinson's Disease for 24 years, and not let it define or limit her life. She was an avid sports fan who loved her Buckeyes and Titans, and attended 24 NCAA Final Fours, 32 Drake Relays, the Rose Bowl, the Pan Am Games, and too many basketball and football games to count.

Ann's love for children and charity led her to become a professional clown. She donated her time as Sweetheart the Clown (with cotton candy-colored hair), performing at numerous nonprofit events with Ron as Sloopy the Clown, and Karen as Berry the Clown.

Ann will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Ron Kegarise; her son, Dr. Jeff (Dr. Susan) Kegarise; daughter, Karen (Chuck) Barber; grandchildren, Christen Kegarise, Kevin Kegarise, Kelli (Jordan) Davis, Melanie Plunkett, and Lauren (Adam) Holt; great grandson, Clark Davis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, with Rev. Bryan Brooks and Rev. Lynn Hill officiating. Interment at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now