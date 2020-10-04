Ann Johnson

April 16, 1927-September 30, 2020

Moline - Ann Johnson, 93, of Moline, formerly of Davenport, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Centennial Nursing Home, Moline. Private family services took place with burial in the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Ann was born on April 16, 1927 in Dubuque, Iowa, a daughter of Joseph and Anna (O'Brien) Ryan. She graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1945. Ann was united in marriage to Wayne Johnson on June 3, 1950 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. He preceded her in death on October 2, 2008 after 58 years of marriage.

Ann cherished her family. She enjoyed volunteering at CASI and in the Petals and Leaves Dept. in the gift shop at Genesis West. Ann had a great love Jazz music and dogs. She also enjoyed reading and sewing.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Elizabeth "Liz" Baptist, Hoffman Estates, Illinois and Diane Alcala, Las Vegas, Nevada; grandchildren: Ryan Johnson, Ethan Alcala, Alyssa (Matt Durbin) Alcala, and Carolina (Justin Bowers) Baptist; great-grandchildren: Sterling Bowers and Oliver Durbin.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

