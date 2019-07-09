Home

Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-0252
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Ann M. Niemann

Ann M. Niemann Obituary

Ann M. Niemann

July 7, 2019

BELLEVUE-Ann Marie Niemann, 65 of Bellevue, Iowa, formerly of DeWitt, passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019 at West Wing Place – DeWitt.

A Funeral Mass will be 10:30am, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2:00-7:00pm at the church. Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory – Clinton is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting her obituary at www.snellzornig.com.

Ann is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Luke and Lanna Niemann and their children, Cole, Alyssa, Callie and Levi, a second son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Erin Niemann and their children, Mae, William and Jacob and one daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jared Scheckel and their children, June, Josie and Brigham all of DeWitt; brothers and sisters, Patrick Hatch of Bellevue, Iowa, Jane Green of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Katherine Hatch of Port Charlotte, Florida; mother-in-law and father-in-law Roland and Elizabeth Niemann of DeWitt; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wade and Patricia Niemann of DeWitt; and many loving nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Steven Niemann of Bellevue, formerly of DeWitt who recently passed on June 20, 2019, parents: Joseph and Helen Hatch of DeWitt, brother, Michael Hatch; and a sister-in-law: Debra.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Ann's memory with a gift are invited to make a donation to St. Joseph School in DeWitt, where Ann's grandchildren attend.

Published in Quad-City Times on July 9, 2019
