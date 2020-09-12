Anna H. Grams

February 13, 1925- September 8, 2020

MOLINE-Anna H. Grams, 95, of Moline, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A live-streamed funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with online access at www.wheelanpressly.com/live-stream. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In accordance with public gathering restrictions, attendees are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island or the Seth Ernst Memorial Soccer Scholarship Fund.

Anna was born on February 13, 1925 in Moline, IL, a daughter of Axel and Ellen (Johnson) Swanson. She married William F. Grams on July 31, 1948 in Moline. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2015. Anna was a proud homemaker and stay-at-home mother. She was an avid walker, enjoyed camping, visiting new destinations on bus trips, and playing cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family. Anna was also a lifetime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Island.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Beverly (Dennis) Buranek, Mountain View, CA, Barbara (John) Sanchez, Yorba Linda, CA, and Betty (David) Ernst, Geneseo; grandchildren, Ben (Lori) Buranek, Stephanie (Rex) Elder, Erica (Nathan) Stralow, and Megan (Shane) VerStraete; ten great-grandchildren; and sisters, Helen Smith and Hilda Lelonek.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Seth Ernst; brother, Gustaf Albert Swanson; and sisters, Elsie Swanson and Elvera Self.

