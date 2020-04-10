Home

The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Anna Isabel Snyder

Anna Isabel Snyder Obituary

Anna Isabel Snyder

June 17, 1923-April 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Anna Isabel Snyder, 96, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Manor Care. Private services will be held. Her final resting place will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. A public celebration will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society. Online condolences may be expressed at rungemortuary.com

Anna was born June 17, 1923 in Pleasant Prairie, Iowa. She was the daughter of George and Mable (Teitsch) Altmann. She married Delmar Snyder on June 29, 1946 in Davenport. He preceded her in death. Prior to her retirement, Anna worked at various companies in the Quad Cities including the Rock Island Container Corporation. She retired from managing the cafeteria at JB Young Junior High School in June 1980. Her memberships included the King's Daughters and the Anne Ken Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, crocheting knitting sewing, gardening and teaching and playing cards; especially Kings in the corner.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Luann Field, Bettendorf; daughter-in-law, Christine Snyder, LeClaire, grandson: Matthew (Sabrina) Snyder, LeClaire, granddaughter: Kelly (Gary) Aharrah, Pennsylvania and grandson: Nick Corbin (Fiance, Chasity), Des Moines, sisters: Eunice Cawiezell and Bernice Lobdell and brothers and sister-in-law, Harvey (Katie) Altmann and Kenneth Altman, niece, Angy (Jim) Hammes and additional nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Jack, granddaughter, Amy, son-in-law, Greg and sisters: Blanche Secrist, Elizabeth Geurink and Irma Rushing.

Published in Quad-City Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
