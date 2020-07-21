1/1
Anna M. Riepe
1930 - 2020
Anna M. Riepe

January 13, 1930-July 15, 2020

DAVENPORT-Anna M. Riepe, age 90, of Davenport, IA, recently of Huntington Place, Janesville, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Huntington Place, Janesville. She was born in Davenport, IA on Jan. 13, 1930, the daughter of Peter H. and Ethel L. (Danson) Dittmer. Anna married Robert James Riepe on October 4, 1955, in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on Jan. 25, 1992. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Davenport, IA, the 150th president of the Scott County Iowa Pioneer Settlers, and a past president of Scott County Genealogical Society when the national conference was held in Davenport in 2001. After she lost her husband in 1992, she wanted to find herself again. She enjoyed traveling the world, exploring her family roots through genealogy and volunteering with various organizations. She volunteered in Special Collections at Davenport Public Library for years helping others with their genealogical searches.

Anna is survived by her 6 children: Patricia (Warwick) Lavis of Concord, CA, Kathleen (Kelly) McCann of Janesville, Jeffrey (Michele) Riepe of Greenville, WI, Susan (Don Elm) Hawley of Huntington Beach, CA, Rebecca (Scott) Miller of Janesville and Christine (Mark) Rachfal of Janesville; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer, Justin, Robert, Elizabeth, Emily and Kimberlee; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; granddaughter, Kristina; and 2 brothers; Donald and Marlan Dittmer.

A Celebration of Anna's Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Greater Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.orgowa. WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville WI 53548 is assisting the family. For on-line registry and condolences. www.whitcomb-lynch.com



Published in Quad-City Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
