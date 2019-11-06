|
Annabelle Duede
November 5, 2019
MUSCATINE-Annabelle Duede, 94, of Muscatine, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Premier Estates in Muscatine, Iowa. A visitation celebrating Annabelle's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9-11am at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Private family burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials in Annabelle's name may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, Davenport.
Annabelle was born in 1925 to Arthur and Mabel Swanson in Muscatine, Iowa. She graduated from Muscatine High School and went on to Secretary School to get her certificate in Professional Secretary Designation. Annabelle went on to work as the secretary for the President of Oscar Mayer. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Duede on July 22, 1945; he preceded her in death in 1995. Annabelle was a member of the Professional Secretaries International Association, of which she held several officer positions. She was also a member at St. John United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women's Club, the Plus 60 Club, and the Bettendorf Christian Women's Association. Annabelle loved to travel with the different church group and traveling out to California to visit family.
Those left to honor Annabelle's memory are her niece Diana Edwards; great nephews: John (Glenda) Giese, Terry Giese, and Jeff Edwards; great-niece Stephanie Mercer; several great-great nieces and nephews; and many beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sister Gladys Swanson, her brother Kenneth Swanson, and niece Linda Giese.
Published in Quad-City Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019