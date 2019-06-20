Anne C. Schneck September 25, 1972-June 7, 2019 COLORADO SPRINGS, CO-Anne Christine Schneck, 46, of Colorado Springs, CO, died June 7, in her home. Born September 25, 1972, she was the daughter of Janice Ann (Frett) Schneck and Frederick Albert Schneck, Jr. of Clinton, Iowa. Never happy in a job that did not assist those less fortunate than herself, Anne worked in the Colorado Springs area as a social worker. She was also passionate for the musical and theatrical arts, having been active in various theater groups and choirs for much of her life. A single mom, the light of her life was her beloved son, Joseph. In her early adulthood, Anne was active in local Iowa and Illinois theater, taking on a number of roles at the Clinton Showboat and elsewhere, including the role of Mother Superior in musical Sound of Music at the Circa 21 Theater. She assisted in the formation of a Christian acting troop in Clinton, for local high school students, to inspire them further in the arts. She was also active in the church choir for Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. During these years, she was employed working for the Salvation Army in Sterling, Illinois. Her dramatic soprano voice was heard at many weddings, often featuring a rich solo of Ave Maria. Her siblings remember especially the beauty of her singing around the house with her mother, Janice. In 2010, Anne moved to Colorado Springs, following the passing of her parents. She loved the mountains, the people, and the atmosphere of Colorado. While in Colorado she completed her degree in social work and in that vocation worked in a number of projects for those in need, including working for a food bank, for low income housing, and providing care for at risk children. She found joy in helping the most marginalized and vulnerable. Preceded in death by her parents, Anne is survived by her son, Joseph Schneck of Oceola, WI, her four brothers -- Eric Schneck of Huntsville, AL, Greg Schneck of Yorktown, VA, Paul Schneck of Deatsville, AL, Stephen Schneck of Washington, DC, her aunts Virginia Yoder of Aurora, IL, and Georgia Clifton, of Deatsville, AL, and her uncle, Richard Frett of Camanche, IA. Services will be held in Clinton at a later date.