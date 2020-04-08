Home

Anne Wampfler


1932 - 2020
Anne Wampfler Obituary

Anne (Mrs. Joseph) Wampfler

July 23, 1932- April 6, 2020

DEWITT-Anne (Mrs. Joseph) Wampfler, 87 of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

Anne Catherine O'Meara was born July 23, 1932, in Delmar to Patrick and Elizabeth (Costello) O'Meara. She graduated from Delmar High School in 1950. She worked for a short time at Clinton Machines, Maquoketa and Iowa Mutual Insurance Company, DeWitt. Anne married Joseph James Wampfler September 18, 1954, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Delmar. The couple farmed and raised their three children at rural DeWitt.

She was a longtime and devoted member of Saints Philip and James Catholic Church, Grand Mound where she was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society. After moving to DeWitt in 1995, she was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt. She loved her family dearly and attended as many of her grandchildren's activities as possible. Anne enjoyed painting and refinishing furniture and baking, especially cookies.

Surviving are her husband of over 65 years, Joe; children, Mike Wampfler of DeWitt, Jean (Mark) Wakeland of Bettendorf and Patty (Ray) Dunn of DeWitt; grandchildren, Mike (Bridget) LeMaster, Jeff (Audrey) Wakeland, Jon (Meaghan) Wakeland, Tom Wakeland, Mike (Staci) Dunn and Jennifer Dunn; great-grandchildren, Michelle LeMaster, Jackson Wakeland, Patrick Dunn, Bridget Dunn and Jack and Tommy Dunn; a brother, John "Jack" T. O'Meara of Rock Island; nieces and nephews.

Preceding Anne in death were her parents; a brother, Patrick and sisters, Rita O'Meara and Mary Jean Thiede.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Mound with the Rev. Fr. Stephen Page officiating. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed, and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Schultz Funeral Home, Dewitt.

Published in Quad-City Times on Apr. 8, 2020
